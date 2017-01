Two of our broadcast towers require repair.



Thanks to a Grant from the Murdock Charitable Trust, and the financial support of so many of you, we are able to move forward with the tower repair project next summer beginning May 20th, 2018. The Murdock Grant is a matching Grant and KICY must raise the remaining $100,000. To date, all but $43,467.80 has been raised. Thank you all for making this possible!